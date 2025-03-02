Yesterday (March 1), the UK’s biggest names in music gathered for this year’s BRIT Awards. Sadly, one English singer’s presence was deeply missed–the late Liam Payne.

So, 2025 BRIT Awards organizers made sure to honor the One Direction member’s legacy during the ceremony with a touching video tribute.

The evening’s host Jack Whitehall introduced the sentimental package.

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” he said. “He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this Earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician, but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.”

Afterward, a montage featuring videos and photos of Payne across the various point in his career flashes across the monitors. All those within London’s O2 Arena delivered a warm round of apologize as Payne’s smiling face radiated throughout the venue.

Shortly after the segment ended, Payne’s One Direction bandmate and friend, Louis Tomlinson took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the BRIT Awards for the in memoriam moment.

“Beautiful tribute,” he wrote. “Miss you always brother.”

This tribute follows the 2024 MTV EMAs’ celebration of Liam Payne’s life led by Rita Ora back in November.

Watch 2025 The BRIT Awards tribute to the late Liam Payne above.