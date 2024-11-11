Tonight (November 10), the 2024 MTV EMAs shined a light on musicians dominating Europe and beyond. But with the ceremony being held at Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom, viewers couldn’t help but think about late singer Liam Payne.

During the event, host Rita Ora was sure to honor her dearly departed friend and pop music legend with a touching tribute (viewable here). “Just want to take a moment to remember some that was very very dear to us,” she said. “We lost him recently and he was a part of the MTV world and my world.”

Rita then went on to discuss her personal connection with the former One Direction member, saying: “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. There were so many ways we were talking about honoring him and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough.”

Before closing out her emotional speech, she added: “He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could,” she added. “He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world.”

Liam Payne’s tragic death is currently being investigated by Argentinian authorities.