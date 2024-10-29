Liam Payne fans have had a rug pulled from under them. Earlier today (October 29), supporters of the late “Stack It Up” singer learned that a posthumous single (“Do No Wrong”) from Liam was slated to be shared on November 1.

However, the track’s producer, Sam Pounds, has decided to postpone its release indefinitely. Over on X (formerly Twitter), the Grammy Award-winning shared a statement explaining the gut-wrenching decision. “Today I’m deciding to hold ‘Do No Wrong’ and leave those liberties up to all family members,” he wrote. “Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn [sic] in peace and in prayer. We will all wait.”

Initially, Pounds intended to donate the record’s proceeds to a charity of the family’s choosing or “however they desire” to divide it up. But it appears thanks to the pleas from users online, given Liam’s untimely and tragic death, Pounds changed his mind.

Liam’s family haven’t addressed the post track or any plans for its future release. Following Liam’s passing they issued a heartbreaking statement to the public, writing: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”