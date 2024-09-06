You know you’ve made a significant contribution to society when your story inspires a Lifetime event. The Royal Family, Britney Spears, a group of pregnant friends, all of them have had their own Lifetime adaptation, and now that Taylor Swift has cemented herself into both music and NFL history, it’s time to bring her story to those who need it most: women aged 18–49 with access to basic cable.

Swift’s whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce has inspired a holiday love story called Christmas In The Spotlight. Not to be confused with Spotlight on Christmas, a similar movie from 2020. According to the logline, the TV movie will follow Bowyn, “a popular musician and celebrity, who despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn’t found Mr. Right yet.” But she has still found “Mr Perfectly Fine” yet?

The synopsis continues, sounding like it could be plucked straight from a song off of Red: With a work schedule making it “nearly impossible to date,” Bowyn meets Drew, a pro football player who attends her show and “publicly declares he has a crush on Bowyn, they decide to give dating a shot.” Sound familiar?

“With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family. The pair has until the end of the holiday season to decide if they want to stay together, or let it go down in flames,” the synopsis reads. The movie stars Jessica Lord and Laith Wallschleger.

Sure, it seems like a silly thing to make a whole movie out of, but it will likely be a ratings touchdown for Lifetime. Whitney, the Angela Bassett directed Whitney Houtson biopic for the Lifetime Network managed to bring in nearly 5 million viewers when it debuted in 2015. Lately, the NFL has been using Swift in a series of promos ahead of the football season, so a Lifetime moment was bound to happen sooner or later.

Christmas In The Spotlight will hit Lifetime this holiday season.

(Via People)