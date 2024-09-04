Love it or hate it, Taylor Swift and the National Football League’s (NFL) marketing bond remains strong. So, if you thought that Swiftie fever would die off you would be wrong.

Yesterday (September 2), the NFL shared its latest promotional video for the 2024-2025 season. Although the nearly thirty-second clip (viewable here) features many of the league’s star players and last season’s breakout moments. However, music lovers couldn’t help notice the multiple cutaways to Taylor Swift.

No, you shouldn’t expect to see Swift run a route or score on the field. But if you want to see Swift chugging drinks, swag surfing, sporting viral custom fashion looks, or enjoying her lavish Super Bowl suite, you are in luck.

After the “Fortnight” singer began dating Travis Kelce, Swift’s support quickly made its way into Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium sky box. The couple’s romance has even bled into Swift’s The Eras Tour.

Initially, supers fanatics were furious with the NFL following its frequent featuring of Swift dubbing it an obsession. Others even demanded that Swift not be allowed to attend games.

Despite all the public backlash, according to reports, Swift’s outward support of the Kansas City Chiefs had a positive impact on the franchise. One of the metrics showed a 30-percent increase in the team’s fan base.