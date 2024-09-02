The Kansas City Chiefs were already an emerging dynasty coming into the 2023 season, with some immensely popular players among football fans, headlined by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. However, once Kelce started dating Taylor Swift, they saw a whole new group of fans flooding in, as Swift’s extremely loyal (and massive) fan base became heavily invested in the Chiefs as they went on another Super Bowl winning run.

As the 2024 season gets set to start in Kansas City on Thursday night, with the Chiefs facing one of their top challengers in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, all eyes are on Mahomes, Kelce, and how Kansas City will begin another title defense. Among those watching will be Swift, as she and Kelce have become a serious couple, with Kelce a fixture at Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Europe, and even showing up on stage in London. When that happened, plenty of people (including myself) made the joke that Kelce has to return the favor and get Swift some snaps for the Chiefs, and while that won’t happen, it might not be all that far-fetched that Swift will have an impact on the field this season.

Patrick Mahomes recently sat down with NBC’s Chris Simms and, naturally, the conversation shifted to Swift towards the end, where Mahomes talked about how “genuine and cool” Swift has been, despite being the most famous person in the world. He also noted she’s gotten very into football, going so far as to start drawing plays in her spare time (~22:50 of the below video).

“And then meeting Taylor and realizing how genuine and cool she is,” Mahomes said. “I mean, that’s been special to me, because she is, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be. And she’s really interested in football and she asks a lot of great questions. She’s started drawing up plays, so we might have to put one in.”

The Chiefs offense is willing to try just about anything if they think it can work, so I don’t think this is just lip service by Mahomes about possibly putting in a Taylor play. We’ve seen the Chiefs try all kinds of wild designs, from spinning huddles to behind the back passes and more, so don’t be surprised if we learn after a game that a redzone TD came off of something drawn up by the biggest pop star in the world.