Lily Allen is a mission to find the fountain of youth. But until she does, the “F*ck You” singer is open to procedures that serve the same purpose.

During a recent episode of her Miss Me? podcast, Allen opened up about the latest cosmetic procedure she underwent–a boob job. While chatting with her cohost Miquita Oliver about the recent anti-aging efforts she made, Allen revealed her new breast augmentation post-separation from Stranger Things star David Harbour.

“Well, I just got some additions to the family. I don’t know if you’ve noticed,” she said hinting toward her breasts.

Oliver playful remarked that it was hard to not notice the update. “[You] pulled your f*cking top off a month ago and showed them to me quite starkly,” chimed Oliver. “I was like, absolutely incredible.”

Allen replied: “Yeah. They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, but there’s definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face. I’m like, 40, [but my boobs are] 18.”

She went to talk about her recovery journey. “I mean, there’s a thing that happens a few months after you get [boobs], which is that they drop and fluff,” she said. “So they’re still quite high, and they’re still quite hard. When they drop and fluff, they become like, you know, they feel like normal boobs.”

According to Allen, she’s not done going under the knife as she is considering “a BBL next.”

Listen to the Miss Me? podcast hosted by Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver here.