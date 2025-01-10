Lily Allen is opening up amid rumors that she and her husband of five years, Stranger Things star David Harbour, are getting divorced.

On this week’s episode of the Miss Me? podcast, the singer told co-host Miquita Oliver that she’s “finding it hard to be interested in anything… I’m really not in a good place. I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it’s got out of control.”

Allen also shut down speculation that Harbour found her in a “crack den.”

“I do want to reassure people, because there will be speculation because of the amount of time that I’m going to be taking away that I’m going to drug rehab, and I’m not,” she said, according to BuzzFeed. “I’ve not relapsed. There’ve been some horrible blind items on the internet about me being found by my husband in a crack den being surrounded by men. I don’t know who’s spreading these vicious rumors, but that’s not true.”

Allen reportedly caught Harbour using celebrity dating app Raya, leading to their alleged separation. “Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David,” a source told The Daily Mail. “She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”

You can listen to the Miss Me? podcast below.