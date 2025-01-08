It was reported last month that Lily Allen and David Harbour broke up after five years together. Now, more details are coming out about the split.

The relationship ended after the singer allegedly discovered the Stranger Things star’s profile on celebrity dating app Raya. According to The Daily Mail, “Lily rejoined the dating app where she first met David, and pretended to be ‘looking for women.’ She soon discovered that David had already set up a dating profile and was listed on the app as being active for at least a month.”

A source told the British publication, “Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing… Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone. Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas.”

Allen previously got candid about Harbour’s requests in the bedroom. “I wonder if I kink-shame my husband because he often asks for things,” she said on the Miss Me? podcast in June 2024, “and I’m like, ‘No, babe, it’s not happening.’ I’m not like, ‘You piece of sh*t, how dare you ask me to do that!’ I’m just like, ‘Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache… maybe not tonight.'”

Allen was mostly joking, as she also said, “I’m quite into normalizing everything that people are ashamed about in themselves. I was talking to David about this last night. During the breakdown of my last marriage, I was very, very promiscuous and experimental and I engaged in, well, I had sex with female prostitutes. Sex workers, sorry.”