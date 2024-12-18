Lily Allen has being living large and free since joining subscription platform OnlyFans. While the public attempted to shame her for selling photos of her feet on the app, that was quickly shut down when the “Smile” singer admitted that she earns more from that than her musician’s streaming revenue.

However, in a recent episode of Allen’s Miss Me? podcast, she revealed things aren’t always as they appear. During an introspective conversation with her co-host and close friend Miquita Oliver about therapy, Allen confessed that she’s “not in a good place mentally.”

“I’ve been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue,” she said. “My therapist and I talk about it, and she says, ‘How long has this been going on?’ And I said, ‘Well, about three years really.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, why haven’t you mentioned it before?’ It’s not because I’m lying about it. It’s just because it [didn’t] seem at the top of the list of important things that I need to talk about, but obviously it is.”

She went on to say: “I’m really not in a great place mentally at the moment, and I’m not eating. I’m not hungry. I obviously am hungry, but my body and brain are so disconnected from each other that my body… the messages of hunger are not going through my body to my brain. I’m not avoiding food, I’m just not thinking about it because I’m so in my head. My body’s, like, a few steps behind me.”

After some deep reflection, Allen went on to suggest that this could be connected to her recent ADHD diagnosis. “My body and my brain are two very separate things to me,” she said. “I know a lot of people feel those two things are very connected to each other, but for me, it’s very different. I spend a lot of time in my head, and not a lot of time thinking about my body.”

Listen to the Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver’s Miss Me? podcast here.