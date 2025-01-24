In just a few hours, Central Cee will release his debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness. But first, he’s got one more music video to unload. The video for “Limitless” is simple and straightforward, highlighting the efforts Cee takes to maintain his health, from running with his team to cryotherapy. Of course, he knows health is wealth; the lyrics for the song focus on his survivor’s remorse and the adjustments he’s made for fame.

“I’m used to fallin’ asleep to the sound of sirens / So I don’t know if I like this change, it’s too quiet,” he admits. “You’ll always think that the grass is greener till you step foot over there and try it / You can have financial freedom, but the P don’t stop people dyin’ / Invest in guns for the ends, won’t help them, war won’t stop, the beef’s still fryin’.”

Despite his self awareness, Cench has still seen his station in life rapidly improve. His 2022 mixtape 23 put him on the map in a big way, and since then, he’s signed to Columbia Records, collaborated with Drake, Dave, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage, and featured on XXL‘s Freshman cover. You may not be able to rush greatness, but it’s coming for Central Cee quickly, and judging from his new song, he’s ready for it.

Watch Central Cee’s “Limitless” video up top.

Can’t Rush Greatness is out 1/24 via Columbia Records. You can find more info here.