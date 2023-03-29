Back in 1983, Lionel Richie had a No. 1 hit with “All Night Long (All Night).” The song’s lyrics aren’t explicitly sexual like the title may suggest, as Richie instead mostly sings about dancing and partying. Whatever the case may be when it comes to the true intent of the song, 73-year-old Richie isn’t above turning it into a sex joke.

In a recent appearance on The View alongside fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, Richie was asked about the song. In response, he joked, “When I wrote ‘All Night Long,’ it was truly all night long. Now my ‘all night long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes, but don’t worry about it, we’ll talk about it later.”

That crack got some laughs and applause from the hosts and studio audience, as well as congratulations from Perry: She offered a handshake and said, “Is this show live? 15 minutes? That’s long, bud!”

Meanwhile, the past year or so has been good for Richie. Aside from his American Idol duties, he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022. Earlier that year, he also made an appearance in Foo Fighters’ movie Studio 666, delivering an explicit improvised line that helped make a scene.