Blackpink member Lisa has only played a handful of solo shows, none in the United States (unless you count the time she performed on The Tonight Show in 2021). But that’s about to change. The “Rockstar” singer has been announced as one of the headliners for New York City’s Global Citizen Festival on September 28, alongside Post Malone, Doja Cat, Rauw Alejandro, and Jelly Roll. The event will be hosted by Hugh Jackman (who can also sing).

“We are thrilled to join forces with Lisa for what will be her first ever solo performance at a music festival,” said Katie Hill, senior VP, head of music, entertainment, and artist relations at Global Citizen. “Lisa is not only an incredible performer, but also a powerful advocate, leveraging her voice and platform to drive action on some of the most urgent challenges our world is facing.”

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual event held in Central Park “where fans take actions toward ending extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets,” according to the organization’s website. “Our festivals bring together Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists, corporate leaders, and more, with one collective mission: end extreme poverty now.”

To get free tickets, you can download the Global Citizen Festival app and “take action on issues that matter to you.” You can also purchase tickets for anywhere from $99 (general admission) to $3,000 (ultimate VIP).