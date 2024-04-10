Blackpink’s Lisa is continuing to further her career as a solo artist. Today, it was revealed that the pop star has signed a new deal with RCA Records, which will allow her to fully own her master recordings.

This news arrives just a few months after it was revealed that each of the Blackpink girls would not be renewing their individual contracts with YG Entertainment, but will remain with the company for their band contract. The move allows each of the members to go to the label they want.

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” Lisa said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

While it’s unclear still when Lisa will be releasing new music under the RCA umbrella, she does have a lot of career plans still in the works. She is set to appear in season three of HBO’s The White Lotus, whenever that is finished and set to air on the platform.

Back in 2021, Lisa released her debut solo album through YG Entertainment and Interscope. After the band reunited for 2022’s Born Pink, she has only dropped a cover of Britney Spears’ “My Only Wish (This Year)” for the holidays.