Lisa isn’t wasting any time. As the ladies of Blackpink are killing it — as a group and as soloists — Lisa is the latest to showcase her talents. Tonight (June 27), the K-Pop group’s rapper has shared her new single, “Rockstar.”

While Lisa may be a rockstar, she still delivers fire bars,

“Dippin’ outta big cities like a ponzu / It’s a fast life, it’s an attitude / Put it on the calеndar and tell me when to comе through / Yes, yes, I can spend it / Yes, yes, no pretendin’,” she raps over a zippy, futuristic track featuring production by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. .

The song’s accompanying video, Lisa is seen in Bangkok, taking it back to her roots in Thailand, as she dances in the street to elaborate choreography by the famed Sean Bankhead. With full confidence on display, Lisa takes command, ready for her next era, which will likely see her as a main pop girly.

In addition to music, Lisa is set to appear on the upcoming third season of HBO’s The White Lotus, which will also take place in Thailand.

Lisa has shown to be a master of many genres, but make no mistake, this woman is a certified rockstar.

You can see the video for “Rockstar” above.