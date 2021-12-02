After ten years and millions of records sold, UK pop band Little Mix are stepping away from music for the time being. The band announced Thursday that they plan on taking an indefinite hiatus next year after completing their 2022 Confetti arena tour. While they clarified that it’s not an officially breakup announcement, Little Mix say they hope to “recharge and work on some other projects” instead.

Sharing the statement on social media, Little Mix wrote:

“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever.”

The news comes after many changes for Little Mix. Band member Jesy Nelson left the group last year in order to start a solo career and just dropped off a debut single featuring Nicki Minaj. On top of that, members Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock just became new moms.

Find Little Mix’s announcement below.