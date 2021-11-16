All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” Taylor Swift’s re-recorded Red album features an extended version of her fan-favorite track “All Too Well,” turning it from a short heartbreak ballad to a tear-jerking epoch. Swift recently said in an interview on The Tonight Show that the 10-minute version of the song is actually how it was originally written before being parsed down for her 2012 release. “I was just really upset and sad and everyone could tell, it was really not fun to be around me that day,” she recalled. So she picked up a guitar and ad-libbed the full 10-minute track.” Silk Sonic — “Fly As Me” After picking up steam with the funk-forward singles “Leave The Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin Out The Window,” Silk Sonic‘s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak drop their much-anticipated album An Evening With Silk Sonic. The bass-heavy song “Fly As Me” is an example of the shimmering melodies, dance-ready rhythms, impeccable percussion, and tongue-in-cheek lyrics heard throughout the project.

Rosalía — “La Fama” Feat. The Weeknd For her latest single, Rosalía goes full femme-fatale. The singer once again teams up with The Weeknd for “La Fama,” a subdued number about the pitfalls of fame that beautifully showcases both singers’ tender vocals. “I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition,” Rosalía said about the track. “Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame.” Holly Humberstone — “Friendly Fire” This week saw the release of UK singer Holly Humberstone‘s emotional EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin. The 21-year-old singer’s track “Friendly Fire” encapsulates the project, boasting relatable lyrics and comforting instrumentals alongside Humberstone’s captivating voice. “I wrote this song on a very confusing holiday in autumn of last year,” she said of the song. “Prior to leaving I was going through a lot of big changes in my life (most of which unplanned and unwanted) and it all came to a head with a family loss.”

Amber Mark — “Softly” Offering another taste of her upcoming album Three Dimensions Deep, Amber Mark fires off another fluttering single with “Softly.” The soft-spoken tune features a clapping beat and Mark’s honeyed vocals, crafting a heavenly tune that builds anticipation for her upcoming project. “Can’t wait for you to blast this one in your boo-thing’s face to make sure they treating you right,” she told her fans about the track. Tate McRae — “Feel Like Sh*t” Building off the momentum of her multi-Platinum single “You Broke Me First,” Tate McRae shows off her talent for heart-wrenching songwriting with the pensive breakup tune “Feel Like Sh*t.” The song slowly builds from a sullen piano into a room-filling ode to picking yourself up after a painful end to a relationship.

Anitta — “Evolver” Brazilian superstar Anitta is fresh of her club-ready collaboration with Saweetie, but with her new track “Evolver,” Anitta takes things in a more loved-up direction. The sizzling tune features a rhythmic beat and Anitta’s empowered lyrics about her self-worth in a relationship. Gracie Abrams — “The Bottom” Following up her on her 2020 debut EP, Gracie Abrams has graced her fans with her new project, This Is What It Feels Like. To celebrate, the singer shared a video to her sparkling pop number “The Bottom.” The song combines an upbeat tune with self-effacing lyrics that show off Abrams playful side.