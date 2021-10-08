This year has brought new beginnings for a number of artists and that includes former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson. She originally joined the band when they were formed on The X-Factor in 2011, and after nine years with them, Nelson decided a solo career was best for her future. She officially kicks off a new chapter in her career with her latest single, “Boyz” alongside Nicki Minaj. The track is carried by a sample of Black Rob, Mark Curry, and Diddy’s “Bad Boy For Life,” and just like the trio did on the 2001 track, Nelson and Minaj show unwavering support for the bad boys around them.

The new song is also supported by a visual that presents Nelson and Minaj as quite the nuisance in a new neighborhood they just moved into. Between loud music and obnoxious golf swings from their roof, the duo is an undeniable disturbance in the area. Their antics become such a problem that Diddy, who appears in the video as a bothered neighbor, is forced to stop by Nelson’s house to lay down the law on noise and who can and can’t throw parties on Fridays.

The track comes after Minaj made her first public appearance in over two years at Lil Baby’s tour stop in Los Angeles. “Boyz” also continues a streak of guest features from Minaj that includes BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” remix and Polo G’s “For The Love Of New York.”

You can press play on the video for “Boyz” above.