Lizzo just delivered a showstopping performance of her song “About Damn Time” at the 2023 Grammy Awards, after dazzling on the red carpet.

Showing off her truly powerful vocal range, Lizzo told the crowd that she was bringing the “church” vibes and she certainly did. She was joined by a choir in coordinated outfits that elevated Lizzo’s uplifting anthem. “I’m used to feeling alone,” she sang.

ELA É O MOMENTO! Lizzo entregando muito em sua perfomance no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/KmeP550Ryy — UpdateCharts (@updatecharts) February 6, 2023

The song was nominated for three awards tonight, including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best Pop Vocal Performance. Lizzo is also nominated for two other awards tied to her 2022 album, Special, as she earned nods for the coveted Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Despite the accolades, Lizzo was on-the-fence about putting out the song. “I was turning in my masters in March, I wrote ‘About Damn Time’ in February. And I was like, this one? I don’t know about this one, ’cause the hook wasn’t done,” she said during her Hot Ones appearance. “It wasn’t there yet.”

However, as she finished working on the song, she realized that she had another major hit on her hands. “The ‘I’ve been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed’ — it’s like, hello!” Lizzo added.

Watch clips from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” performance above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.