Who Are The Presenters At The 2023 Grammys?

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday, February 5, in Los Angeles, California. Comedian Trevoh Noah will return as the ceremony’s host, many music lovers are curious about this year’s attendees. While superstar Adele ensures she will indeed be attending the event, other stars have kept their RSVP status a secret.

Well, given people that are on the fence about tuning into this year’s broadcast, the Recording Academy has released the first wave of featured presenters. The list includes multiple Grammy Award winners, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain. Despite being after to submit her smash single “WAP” for this year’s ceremony, Cardi B will also present at this year’s ceremony. Also, current Best Musical Theater Album nominee actor Billy Crystal will present.

Non-musical figures set to present during this year’s ceremony include First Lady Jill Biden, actor Dwayne Johnson, The Late Late Show host James Corden, and actress Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me.

If that isn’t enough, they’ve also shared a list of confirmed performers for the evening. Musicians Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith will take over the stage for a performance of one of their songs.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on the CBS Television Network and streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+.

