We are just weeks away from Lizzy McAlpine‘s upcoming third studio album, Older. Ahead of her much-anticipated major-label debut, McAlpine has shared “I Guess,” her contemplative new song.

On “I Guess,” McAlpine waxes poetic as she finds herself questioning the nature of a dynamic that has become all too familiar to her — in good ways, and in bad.

“I guess it’s all about timing / I guess it’s all about the things you want but never get / I guess it’s all about trying / To love someone you’ve never met,” she sings on one of the song’s choruses.

Like the majority of McAlpine‘s upcoming album, “I Guess” was recorded live alongside Ryan Lerman, Mason Stoops, and Jeremy Most. Last year, her song “Ceilings” became a viral hit through TikTok. While the song has helped spotlight her lyrical and compositional craft, McAlpine says that her newer music feels closer to her heart.

“To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” McAlpine said in a statement. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

You can listen to “I Guess” above.

Older is out 4/5 via RCA. Find more information here.