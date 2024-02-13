In 2020, Lizzy McAlpine burst onto the indie scene with a point to prove. Thanks to her captivating live shows, as well as impressive collaborative co-signs by Niall Horan and Noah Kahan, by the release of McAlpine’s sophomore album, Five Seconds Flat, she was comfortably positioned on critics artists to watch lists.

With a fresh batch of musical ideas today (February 13), Lizzy McAlpine has announced her next full-length project. Come April, fans will have a chance to dive into McApline’s new album, Older. For now, they’ll have to settle for the body of work’s title track. The piano-focused ballad is a gloomy quest to build the courage to survive life’s ups-and-downs.

“Sick to my stomach / Can’t find the ground / Stuck in a loop / Watch the curtain come down / Thought it’d be over by now / Thought you would leave / Thought I would come to my senses / Wish I was stronger somehow / Wish it was easy / Somewhere I lost all my senses / I wish I knew what the end is,” she sings.

In a statement, McApline tased what supporters should expect from the album.

“To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” says Lizzy. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist, and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

Listen to “Older” above.

Older is out 4/5 via RCA Records. Find more information here.