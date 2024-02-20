Just as springtime pops up around the US, “Older” singer Lizzy McAlpine is ready to poke her head out into the world. Today (February 20), McAlpine took to her official Instagram page to announce her performance plans for the coming season.

To support her forthcoming album Older, she will travel across North America and Europe for her extensive 21-date tour, which spans from April to October. In addition to McAlpine’s The Older Tour international show dates, the sing is also set to perform at the 2024 Bonnaroo and Hinterland music festivals. Continue below for the tour schedule, poster, and ticket sale information.

The Older Tour presale starts on Wednesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale date is scheduled for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. It is important to note that Lizzy McAlpine had pledged that a portion of The Older Tour proceeds will go to The Ally Coalition (TAC) and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth. Find more information here.