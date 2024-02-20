Just as springtime pops up around the US, “Older” singer Lizzy McAlpine is ready to poke her head out into the world. Today (February 20), McAlpine took to her official Instagram page to announce her performance plans for the coming season.
To support her forthcoming album Older, she will travel across North America and Europe for her extensive 21-date tour, which spans from April to October. In addition to McAlpine’s The Older Tour international show dates, the sing is also set to perform at the 2024 Bonnaroo and Hinterland music festivals. Continue below for the tour schedule, poster, and ticket sale information.
The Older Tour presale starts on Wednesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale date is scheduled for Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time. It is important to note that Lizzy McAlpine had pledged that a portion of The Older Tour proceeds will go to The Ally Coalition (TAC) and their work supporting LGBTQ Youth. Find more information here.
Lizzy McAlpine’s The Older Tour Dates
04/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
04/24 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/11 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
05/13 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/12 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/19 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/03 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/06 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/07 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
10/13 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
10/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/17 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
10/19 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/21 — Paris, FR @ Zénith Paris – La Villette
10/24 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/27 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
10/28 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
10/31 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
Lizzy McAlpine’s The Older Tour Poster
Older is out 4/5 via RCA Records. Find more information here.