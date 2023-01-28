Lizzy McAlpine recently announced she would no longer be able to join John Mayer for his upcoming Solo Tour. The singer-songwriter revealed on social media that she could not be a part of the forthcoming tour due to “scheduling conflicts.” The “Apple Pie” singer was expected to join Mayer on tour alongside Alec Benjamin and a surprise guest (who has yet to be revealed). The 19-city tour is scheduled to kick off at the beginning of March.

“Unfortunately, due to a last minute scheduling conflict, I will no longer be able to join @JohnMayer on his solo acoustic tour,” she wrote on Twitter Friday, January 27.

McAlpine shared that while she will not be joining Mayer on tour, fans will have a chance to see her again during her own tour later. “I love u all, and I’ll see you in April for my headline tour,” she wrote.

Mayer’s upcoming North American tour — his first in 25 years — will make pitstops in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto, and more.

“I’ll be playing old songs,” Mayer tweeted Thursday, January 26. “Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing — all on acoustic, electric, and piano. Hope to see you there.”