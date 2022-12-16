Llane Thanks His Fans For Their Support This Past Year With His Romantic ‘Parcerita’ Video

Llane is rounding out his breakthrough year with his new single “Parcerita.” The rising Colombian singer released the music video for his heartfelt song as an early Christmas gift to his fans today (December 16).

Llane first rose to prominence in 2012 with the Colombian pop group Piso 21. After a few years of success with the band, he announced his departure in 2019. Earlier this year, Llane released his debut solo album Fino. The LP featured the hits like the title track with Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean and “Será” featuring fellow Colombian singer Manuel Turizo. “Parcerita” is Llane’s gift to his fans for supporting his solo career.

“I wanted to give a Christmas present to all my fans, to all those who have been supporting me for a long time, as well as to the new fans, and to all the parceritas who are always connected with me,” Llane said in a statement. “I hope that everyone will love this song that has an excellent vibe to end the year.”

“Parcerita” is Colombian slang for a loved one, and in this case, Llane is talking about a special woman in his life. He co-wrote the song with hit singer-songwriter Elena Rose while DJ Maff handled the production. Llane blends his Latin pop sound with a subtle reggaeton touch. He sweetly serenades the lucky lady with his romantic lyrics. Llane is absolutely enamoring in this beautiful love song.

Llane brings the romance of “Parcerita” to life in the video. The Colombian heartthrob frolics on a beach in Miami with his onscreen love interest and loses his shirt in some scenes. That will most likely delight the parceritas (and a few of the parceritos) watching his video.

