Danny Ocean revealed that he will be embarking on his first major tour of the US early next year. On Friday (September 30), the Venezuelan singer-songwriter also released the music video for his new single “Bebe.”

Ocean has become the biggest artist in reggaeton music to emerge from Venezuela. In 2016, he uploaded his breakthrough single “Me Rehúso” to YouTube, which has become one of the genre’s biggest hits. In 2019, the song was certified 13-times Platinum, which goes beyond the Diamond certification. On Spotify, “Me Rehúso” has amassed over 1.3 billion streams. In the past few years, he’s collaborated with acts like Tokischa, Karol G, and María Becerra.

With his album @DannOcean earlier this year, Ocean started to flex his versatility as an artist beyond the reggaeton genre with influences of electronica and alternative rock. His new single “Bebe” is further testament to his ability to sound great in any genre. Backed by hip-hop beats with an atmospheric soundscape, Ocean sweetly serenades the woman that he’s interested with sexy lyrics.

“The song is dedicated to those who don’t want to have a serious relationship but at the same time enjoy sex,” he said in a statement. He stays true to his word by singing in Spanish, “Let’s make a baby.”

The video for “Bebe” stars Mexican actress Azul Guaita, one of the stars of the Netflix Rebelde reboot. She grabs the mic and sings the words to Ocean’s song for most of the sultry visual. Ocean later pops in by the end of the video to share a playful moment with Guaita.

“Bebe” will be included on his upcoming album @DannOcean By Danny Ocean Part 2. Early next year, Ocean will tour the US in support of both albums. The Danny Ocean Tour 2023 kicks off February 2 in San Francisco. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now and you can buy yours here.

02/02/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/03/2023 — Los Angeles @ The Wiltern

02/04/2023 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/05/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/07/2023 — El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

02/09/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02/10/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec

02/11/2023 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

02/12/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/14/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/17/2023 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/18/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

02/19/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/22/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead

02/25/2023 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

02/26/2023 — Miami, FL @ The Oasis

Danny Ocean is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.