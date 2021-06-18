Being a globally recognized music icon is an experience with which few people can relate, and that’s even more true in the case of Billie Eilish. She achieved success at an uncommonly young age: Her debut single, “Ocean Eyes,” was released when she was just 14 years old, and it quickly made her a star. Somebody who had a similar coming-up in the music world, though, is Lorde, whose breakout single, “Royals,” was released when she was 17.

It turns out that Lorde recognizes those parallels, and she spoke about them in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac.

The host brought up the similarities and asked Lorde is she and Eilish have spoken and compared their experiences as teenagers in the music industry. Lorde, who gave affirmative “mmms” as Mac spoke, responded, “We have sent just a few little messages back in the day, when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet and there’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and, you know, have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain. Yeah, it’s a specific experience. Obviously, she’s very close with her family, as I am, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. And yeah, the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job.”

Listen to Lorde discuss Eilish above.