Lorde officially returned to drop her anticipated fourth studio album Solar Power last month. Before kicking off her 2022 global tour, the singer continues to share performances of her new tracks to appease fans. Following her appearances on The Late Late Show and Good Morning America, Lorde now leaves the studio and heads for the woods to share a few songs amid a picturesque backdrop.

Performing two tracks for Vogue in an Alfred Marroquin-directed concert film, Lorde opted to take on a stripped-down cover of Britney Spears’ 2007 track “Break The Ice” on the grounds of the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. Transforming the bubblegum pop track into a sultry anthem, the singer gave a rendition of “Break The Ice” with her signature lilting voice. Lorde then transitioned into a performance of her Solar Power track “Fallen Fruit,” which comments on the climate change crisis.

Along with performing the songs for Vogue, Lorde sat down with the magazine for a new cover story to discuss Solar Power. In the interview, Lorde praised her producer Jack Antonoff. “Jack listens really well. He’s in therapy,” she said. “He’s good to talk to about the kinds of things that people writing deep sh*t into a song want to talk about. I think there’s an understanding with us that we’re going to do this for a really long time, and it’s going to be one of the great relationships of both of our lives.”

Watch Lorde cover Spears’ “Break The Ice” and singe her Solar Power track “Fallen Fruit” above.

