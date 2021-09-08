Jack Antonoff has become a major part of the Lorde universe, as he played a big role in bringing her two latest albums, Melodrama and Solar Power, to life. This is a partnership that Lorde sees continuing for the foreseeable future.

Lorde discussed her work with Antonoff in a new Vogue cover story, explaining that both she and Antonoff realize their partnership will be long-lasting: “Jack listens really well. He’s in therapy. He’s good to talk to about the kinds of things that people writing deep sh*t into a song want to talk about. I think there’s an understanding with us that we’re going to do this for a really long time, and it’s going to be one of the great relationships of both of our lives.”

Vogue’s October issue stars @Lorde! The pop star opens up about her blissed-out comeback with her new album, #SolarPower, a celebration of the natural world, and an update on her life since our last glimpse of it. Read the full profile: https://t.co/8qACNnpBUL pic.twitter.com/Gl02WTBU9z — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 8, 2021

The piece also notes that Lorde and Antonoff first met “in early 2014 when he brought her a can of pineapple juice at a Grammy party.”

Meanwhile, the story also includes a laudatory quote from fellow Antonoff collaborator Clairo, who says of Lorde, “We’re probably less than two years apart, but she’s my mom. Even from a distance, you feel her presence, like she’s watching over you. I think she’s had this effect on so many young people. I think she’s made a lot of people feel understood and comfortable in whatever state they’re in.”

Check out the full feature here.