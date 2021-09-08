Getty Image
Lorde Believes She And Jack Antonoff Will Continue Making Music Together 'For A Really Long Time'

Jack Antonoff has become a major part of the Lorde universe, as he played a big role in bringing her two latest albums, Melodrama and Solar Power, to life. This is a partnership that Lorde sees continuing for the foreseeable future.

Lorde discussed her work with Antonoff in a new Vogue cover story, explaining that both she and Antonoff realize their partnership will be long-lasting: “Jack listens really well. He’s in therapy. He’s good to talk to about the kinds of things that people writing deep sh*t into a song want to talk about. I think there’s an understanding with us that we’re going to do this for a really long time, and it’s going to be one of the great relationships of both of our lives.”

The piece also notes that Lorde and Antonoff first met “in early 2014 when he brought her a can of pineapple juice at a Grammy party.”

Meanwhile, the story also includes a laudatory quote from fellow Antonoff collaborator Clairo, who says of Lorde, “We’re probably less than two years apart, but she’s my mom. Even from a distance, you feel her presence, like she’s watching over you. I think she’s had this effect on so many young people. I think she’s made a lot of people feel understood and comfortable in whatever state they’re in.”

