Lorde Explains Why She Chose To ‘Peace Out’ From Social Media

Lorde has been hard at work on her third album, which is probably why she’s been so quiet on social media. She explained why in a recent sit-down with her friend Cazzie David for Interview Magazine, saying, “Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country.”

The singer has made infrequent appearances on social media over the last two years. Her most recent post came last month, when she hopped on Instagram to urge fellow New Zealanders to vote in the upcoming election. “Do it for our beautiful country and for me,” she said. “And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

Earlier this year, Lorde delivered an update on her next album. “I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” she said in the statement. “I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths. But as I get older I realise there’s something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you.”

(via Interview Magazine)