Lorde Unexpectedly Showed Up To A Lorde-Themed Nightclub Party

Lorde isn’t stopping her surprises with the pop-up concert in New York City: This past weekend, she unexpectedly showed up to an Australian nightclub’s party in honor of her.

At Sydney venue Mary’s Underground, DJ Xeimma hosted “What Was That: A Club Night Dedicated to Lorde,” Lorde herself was spotted in the audience before she took the stage next to Xiemma.

On Instagram, Xiemma shared some photos and wrote, “Still in disbelief. Feeling unbelievably grateful to @lorde for making this a night we’ll talk about for years. It’s official – Lorde came to my party on 25 May 2025. After years of throwing events, this was one of the most rewarding nights of my life. Completely unmatched. Thank you for all the love everyone!!!”

Meanwhile, Lorde recently said of her upcoming album, “The colour of the album is clear. Like bathwater, windows, ice, spit. Full transparency. The language is plain and unsentimental. The sounds are the same wherever possible. I was trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc. I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”