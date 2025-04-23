Lorde’s long-awaited musical return will not reach the public until Friday (April 25). As a special thank you for their patience, today (April 22) Lorde wanted to treat supporters to a live teaser of her forthcoming single “What Was That.”

Lorde surprised fans with a pop-up event at New York City’s Washington Square Park. Just before it could begin, Lorde claimed the New York Police Department shut the gathering down. Despite the disruption, Lorde managed to power through. In a video shared by Stereogum (viewable here), Lorde made it to the park and previewed her upcoming song, “What Was That.”

The impromptu performance received a rave response from the packed audience. Users online also shared their approval.

Following her guest appearance during Charli XCX’s Coachella 2025 set, Lorde shared an audio message with fans. “I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change and these are really the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy [laughs]. But so right, I’m so ready,” she declared. “I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to say that, but I am. I’m so thankful for your patience. I’ve felt your love, I’ve felt you right there. And yeah, this is gonna be crazy. You have no idea [laughs]. OK, I love you so much. I’ll talk to you soon.”

Lorde’s single “What Was That” is out 4/25 via Universal. Find more information here.