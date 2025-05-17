Lorde is in the middle of a new musical era. But even dropping a new “What Was That,” announcing album Virgin and its supporting Ultrasound tour, Lorde as still stuck on her old releases.

So much so that Lorde’ 2013 track “Ribs,” off of Pure Heroine, even landed a spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart. Albeit No. 99, Lorde is impressed nonetheless. During a sit down with Rolling Stone, Lorde is proud of the song’s resurgence.

“It’s crazy that it works on people still,” she said. “It’s a mystery to me.”

Lorde then went on to draw a connection between her prior project (Pure Heroine) and forthcoming body of work (Virgin).

“I’m now seeing that Virgin has this connection to Pure Heroine,” she added. “And to this young, brave part of myself. I’m seeing that all these albums have connective tissue. Having ‘Ribs’ bubble up next to songs I’ve written when I was 28. I can’t wait to see what continues to bubble up when more of this album is out. What are the connections going to be?”

This isn’t the first pop throwback to land on the charts. Following a viral trend on TikTok, Lady Gaga’s 2011 tune “Hail Mary” bled onto the Billboard Hot 100.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.