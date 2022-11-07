Lorde owned stages at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and the Los Angeles edition of Primavera Sound last month. During the latter, she teased new music. “Who knows what will come next? Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon,” she said. “When I was a teenager, it was about not being a teenager. When I was 20, it was about a boy. Now, it’s about climate.” But at Primavera Sound São Paulo, Lorde was still in her Solar Power bag.

Lorde accentuated her headlining set by bringing out Phoebe Bridgers, a background vocalist across Solar Power, for a soothing duet of “Stoned At The Nail Salon” that appropriately made Primavera Sound São Paulo feel like an intimate setting like a nail salon. Bridgers and Lorde sat alongside each other, and the hypnotized crowd sang along to every word.

LORDE E PHOEBE BRIDGERS JUNTAS NO PRIMAVERA SOUND pic.twitter.com/NSMbGdh7jz — Malu Patrício (@malupatricio) November 7, 2022

Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers and the entire crowd singing “Stoned at the Nail Salon” together ❤️#SolarPowerTour pic.twitter.com/6mXQD4tylf — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) November 7, 2022

The circulating clip comes as rumors have been reignited that Bridgers is engaged to Irish actor Paul Mescal after Mescal’s interview with The Guardian was published yesterday (November 6), which casually mentions, “the pair are now engaged” but doesn’t include a direct quote or confirmation from Mescal. Rumors first flew in April, and Bridgers denounced (but didn’t outright deny) them this summer.