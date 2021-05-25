In 2020, Primavera Sound was forced to cancel. The Spanish festival faced the same fate this year as well. Organizers are getting ready for 2022 in a big way, though: They unveiled the lineup for the massive 2022 event today, which takes place over the weekends of June 2 to 4 and June 9 to 11, along with some ancillary performances from June 5 to 8 and on June 12.

The lineup is stacked, but fans seemed most excited about the inclusion of Lorde, as she became a trending topic on Twitter this morning following the lineup reveal. Primavera Sound is Lorde’s first confirmed show in a while: Her last full live set came in November 2018 at the Corona Capital festival (according to setlist.fm).

Zoom in 🔍 More artists to be announced ⏰ Tickets go on sale on 1st June at 11:00 CEST 🔗https://t.co/c165PycRv0#PS202X2 pic.twitter.com/ew4ML8uIhN — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) May 25, 2021

Alongside Lorde, headliners include Massive Attack, Pavement, Tame Impala, Beck, The National, The Strokes, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Tyler The Creator, Disclosure, Interpol, Jamie xx, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The rest of the poster has too many artists to list, but some of the others include Charli XCX, 100 Gecs, Brockhampton, Big Thief, Jay Electronica, Brittany Howard, Clairo, Run The Jewels, and Slowthai.

Tickets go on sale on June 1, so learn more about tickets and the 2022 festival here.

