The end of 2020 brought tremendous news for Lorde fans: She revived her famed onion ring review Instagram account that was previously inactive since 2017. That wasn’t just a one-time comeback, either, as yesterday, she shared a new review.

This time, Lorde’s culinary adventures took her to Hotel Ponsonby in Ponsonby, New Zealand. Sharing some photos of her food, she gave an honest and positive review, writing, “Yoosh lads back with another ring post… these were from the Hotel Ponsonby establishment, we’re talking PICKLED onion rings which is a first for this reviewer. I totally vibe the concept— used to eat pickled onions out of the jar as a youngster— however I think if you’re gonna go there, go there, and let acidity rather than sweetness dominate. Absolutely sensational batter, perhaps the best I’ve tried. 4/5 overall ringsperience.”

Lorde previously spoke about the account with Jimmy Fallon in 2017, confirming that she was behind it and telling him, “Now everyone knows about it and it’ll feel like something I’m doing to crave fame, then people are gonna be throwing onion rings at me on tour and it was gonna turn into a whole thing. It was fun for like five seconds, but I’m still going to keep eating onion rings.” In a post from her recent reviewing comeback, she also noted, “I’ve got to be honest with you, this reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017. I’d get a smile and a wink from waitstaff– it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil.”