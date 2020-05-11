Like many festivals, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound decided months ago that the best decision would be to postpone the event. So, the fest was pushed back from June to August, but it turns out that wasn’t enough of a delay: Primavera Sound has announced today that its 2020 festival, which was set to be a 20th anniversary celebration, has been canceled outright.

The fest wrote in its announcement today:

“Today, Primavera Sound announces the most difficult decision in its history: finally we will not be able to celebrate our 20th anniversary during 2020. In the face of the evolution of the Covid-19 health crisis, we find ourselves obliged to postpone the next edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona, for reasons of force majeure, until next year: from 2nd to 6th June 2021. We are devastated and are terribly sorry for the inconvenience causes but the health and well-being of our festivalgoers and of all the people involved in the festical has always been and is still our absolute priority. We cannot thank you enough for your patience, love and understanding in this uncertain scenario. We will never forget this.”

The post goes on to note that refunds will be available, but tickets for this year’s festival will be valid for 2021 “and will include special benefits for those who decide to keep them.” Additionally, the lineup for the 2021 festival will be announced on June 3.

Read the full announcement below.