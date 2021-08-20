Over four years after 2017’s Melodrama, Lorde has finally returned with a new album, Solar Power. The New Zealander’s latest project is out today, and on it is a collaboration with Robyn, titled “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All).” The song sees Lorde addressing her younger self, followed by a spoken outro from Robyn.

Lorde told Apple Music of the song, “This is me talking to my younger self trying to impart some of the things that I learned. It was a fun place to write from. To me it’s very Eurythmics meets Robyn. And then we got Robyn to do the incredible spoken part. She’s someone I have learned a huge amount from, through song. She really completed the experience.”

This is surely a big moment for Lorde, as she’s long been a huge Robyn fan. In 2015, she chose “Dancing On My Own” as a song she wants to live forever, writing in a Tumblr post, “This song, to me, is perfect. It’s happy and sad, fiery and independent but vulnerable and small, joyous even when a heart is breaking. Every line is perfect, how that second verse (‘stilettos and broken bottles / I’m spinning around in circles’) stumbles perfectly into that bridge (‘the lights go on, the music dies / …I just came to say goodbye’), and final chorus. It’s just perfect. We put it on right there in the studio, and I was up out of my seat dancing with my eyes screwed shut, and my hands up around my ears, and we looked into each other’s eyes and sang the words, and I could feel something hot and teary in the back of my throat just from FEELING so much at once. And I think it was then when I realized I’m going to be in love with music for the rest of my life.”

Listen to “Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” above.

