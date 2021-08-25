Can you reach Lorde (on social media)? No, you can’t. Except for one place: The New York Times Cooking app.

Let’s back up. To promote her latest release, Solar Power, Lorde stopped by The Late Late Show to chat with host James Corden about how she’s left social media behind — for the most part, anyway. “I felt like my brain wasn’t working very well anymore,” she said of cutting social media out of her life. “It was horribly difficult, the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I was so crabby. I felt so disconnected. But it’s how my life is now.”

Still, there’s one place where Lorde does find a sense of “community,” as she told Corden: “I go on The New York Times Cooking app and I look at the comments,” she said. “That’s become a source of community for me. And you get all these weird little stories. Someone’s like, ‘I make this for my husband when he gets home from work. And he works as this.’ And you like, ‘Ahh.’ Every once in a while, you’ll get some crazy detail.”

This appearance was part of Lorde’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show, and last night she took to the stage to perform Solar Power highlight “California,” which you can check out below.

Lorde’s Solar Power is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.