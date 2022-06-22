The official start of summer finally arrived today and many of us celebrated it in different ways. Some went outside to soak in the sun — if it was available to them at least — and others worked on plans that would make up the next three months. For Lorde, she used the day to unveil a new video for “The Path,” a track that was housed on her 2021 third album Solar Power. In it, Lorde wanders on a deserted island, and behind her, we can see fellow inhabitants of the island working hard on their daily tasks. They also show off some yoga-based group choreography in the visual.

In a newsletter that she shared with fans, Lorde explained her inspiration for the music video. “On the occasion of the solstice, I wanted to share a sixth video with you, for THE PATH,” she wrote according to Billboard. “This video is the first chapter in the mystical Solar Power story, a prequel to the title video. You see my character joining her friends and family on the island where they’ve chosen to start life anew, arriving in her trademark suit and quickly being transformed by nature’s strange magic. I’m so proud of my buds for learning the dance in this one. Hope you like it.”

Lorde also reflected on the first anniversary of her announcing the Solar Power project. “I can honestly say it has been the year with the highest highs and lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced,” Lorde wrote. “It took people awhile to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first.”

She continued, “I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but it’s true!!!”

The new visual follows “Fallen Fruit” from last fall.

You can watch the video for “The Plan” above.