Lorde Covered Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Run Away With Me’ On Stage In London

Lorde’s Solar Power Tour, which kicked off in February, is nearing its conclusion. While she had to deal with a bout of laryngitis that forced her to postpone a set of shows in April, the “Ribs” singer has nonetheless remained strong and has been touring furiously from her native New Zealand to Australia, all throughout the United States and Canada, and now, she’s finally in Europe. A thorough run in the UK led her to London’s Roundhouse last week for a three-night run of shows and on Friday night, she paid homage to Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen with a delightful cover.

Sitting on a lavish row of steps, Lorde delivered a dramatic rendition of “Run Away With Me.” Lorde’s fans were definitely on board with the selection, off of Jepsen’s classic album Emotion, as they joined her in singing along to Jepsen’s gushy, lovelorn lyrics.

“Just felt like doing it, thank you for indulging me,” the elated Lorde said to the crowd, before embarking on “Writer In The Dark,” which she called “a different kind of banger.”

Meanwhile, in between feeling Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lorde just launched the new Sonos “Solarsystym” station. She’ll also be joining Mitski and Bleachers atop the bill for Maryland’s All Things Go music festival in October.

Watch Lorde perform “Run Away With Me” and “Writer In The Dark” above.