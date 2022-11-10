Lorde has spent much of 2022 on tour in support of her latest album, Solar Power. She has a few music festival performances remaining before finishing off the tour in 2023. And for all of the triumphs that have been documented on this run of concerts (from unexpected songs to using her platform to spread awareness of important causes) her successful tour hasn’t come without its challenges. Namely, in April, the tour was briefly postponed as the “Green Light” singer dealt with laryngitis.

But she’s been incredibly communicative with fans via her newsletter and today, was extremely candid once again in documenting her broad look at the concert touring industry. While she acknowledged that she’s personally doing well financially on tour, her breakdown of the challenges that most other artists — and the industry in general— face, was heartfelt and insightful. “I’m lucky. But for pretty much every artist selling fewer tickets than I am, touring has become a demented struggle to break even or face debt,” she said.

Her post was very detailed and well-reasoned. “Let’s start with three years of shows happening in one,” she began, before embarking on a breakdown of how much more expensive it is to tour in a post-pandemic world. “To freight a stage set across the world can cost up to three times the pre-pandemic price right now…Ticket prices would have to increase to start accommodating even a little of this, but absolutely no one wants to charge their harried and extremely-compassionate-and-flexible audience any more f*cking money.” She cheekily acknowledged that artists are, “…a collection of the world’s most sensitive flowers who also spent the last two years inside.” But was frank in saying that, “All we want to do is play for you.”

Check out more from her newsletter post below.