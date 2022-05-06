There has been outrage in the United States in recent days following a leaked Supreme Court decision draft that indicates Roe v. Wade, the iconic 1973 Supreme Court decision that protected a woman’s right to have a safe and legal abortion nationwide, will be overturned. It’s not only Americans who are weighing in, though, as now Lorde has taken the time to share some of her thoughts on the situation.

While performing at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium last night, Lorde said between songs, “Like so many of you, I’ve been sickened and heartbroken this week by the news that… that there are some people who think that our bodies are not our own. And I still don’t have the words to talk about this with you. It’s so big and so heavy. I think it’s OK to freeze for a little bit, you know, and then you re-engage. But, what I’m trying to say is I have some big, heavy sh*t that I am working through that I am feeling.”

She’s not the only artist who has spoken out about the situation, as others, like Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Halsey, and Phoebe Bridgers have also set aside a moment to share their thoughts on abortion rights.