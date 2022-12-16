Rising Puerto Rican star Lunay will be touring the US next year. Yesterday (December 15), the reggaeton heartthrob revealed the dates for his Lunay New Season USA Tour.

At 22-years-old Lunay has proudly represented the new generation reggaeton stars. In 2019, he released his breakthrough single “Soltera.” Lunay received two epic co-signs when Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny jumped on the remix of the song. Since then, Lunay has amassed over 650 million streams on Spotify and 43 million listeners across 178 countries. His other hits include the alluring “Aventura” and “Todo O Nada” featuring Brazilian superstar Anitta.

Lunay New Season USA Tour will mark his first tour in the US since COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The tour will kick off on February 3 in Salt Lake City. Nine dates have been announced with the location for a February 25 date to be announced soon.

“I am crazy to start this tour,” Lunay said in a statement. “Thanks to my fans, who have been so supportive since the beginning of my career. You can’t miss this show. We will set America on fire.”

Lunay also released the music video for his new single “Nuevo.” He teamed up with another one of Puerto Rico’s up-and-coming acts, Yovngchimi. The frenetic beat harks back to the classic sound of reggaeton’s mixtape days in the nineties. In the video, they flex about living the high life with everything brand new, including cars and motorcycles. Tickets for Lunay New Season USA Tour are now on-sale on his official website here.

Watch the video above and find the tour dates below.

02/03/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Sky SLC

02/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

02/09/2023 — McAllen, TX @ La Catedral

02/10/2023 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon Hall

02/11/2023 — Providence, RI @ The Strand

02/17/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Noto Philly

02/18/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Forge

02/19/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Grand

02/24/2023 — Orlando, FL @ Gilt Nightclub

02/25/2023 — TBA