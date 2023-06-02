A new era of Madison Beer is upon us. Tonight (June 2), she has given us the first taste of her upcoming sophomore album, Silence Between Songs with a new single, “Home To Another One.”

On “Home To Another One,” Beer reflects on an ex. While she knows the ex has moved on, she is struggling to do the same.

“Call me, ‘Baby’ / I know you go home to another one / Say you hate me / It’s okay, boy, you’re not the only one / Another year, we’re still here / Call me, ‘Baby’ / I know you go home to another one.” she sings on the song’s chorus.

Silence Between Songs arrives this coming fall. She announced the album yesterday via Instagram, sharing the cover art and expressing excitement over its imminent release.

“I can’t believe i’m finally saying this, tears in my eyes trying to articulate how i feel. the closer it gets, the more we’ll talk about it, but i am just so excited to release this record. i’m so excited for it to be yours,” said Beer in the post’s caption.

You can see the video for “Home To Another One” above.

Silence Between Songs is out 9/15 via Epic Records. Find more information here.