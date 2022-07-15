Yesterday it was reported that Grimes and notorious whistleblower Chelsea Manning broke up, and today Grimes is starring in a new video for a song by the TikTok-famous Bella Poarch. The song is called “Dolls,” and the video is directed by Andrew Donoho, and also features Valkyrae, Chloe Cherry, Ludwig, Mizkif, Hasanabi, Sykkuno, Larray, Miyoung, Bretman Rock, and Madison Beer.

“Dolls” is a fluttering anthem full of volatile sass in a “Toxic” by Britney Spears kind of way. Grimes’s role in the video is no small one; she and Poarch share an intense fight scene that looks straight out of a movie.

In a statement, Poarch said, “‘Dolls’ is all about self-empowerment and confidence. It’s a follow up to my song ‘Build A B*tch’ but it stands out on its own as well by being gentle but fierce, beautiful but deadly. The importance of helping one another while also not letting anyone make you feel weak or worthless.”

This track comes from Poarch’s EP of the same title, arriving next month. Last year, the singer went viral for “Build A B*tch,” and she kept up the momentum by releasing a collaboration with Sub Urban titled “Inferno.”

Check out the “Dolls” video above.

Dolls arrives 8/12 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

