At HBO Max’s For Your Consideration event last night, kicking off Emmys season, the Euphoria cast made a glamorous appearance. Among the cast in attendance was Alexa Demie, who plays the scrappy Maddy Perez on the show.

Earlier this year, Demie was one of several actresses who allegedly auditioned for the upcoming Madonna biopic, among the likes of Bebe Rexha, Florence Pugh, and Julia Garner. The audition process was said to be thorough, with the actresses said to have gone through an intense boot camp to learn the choreography.

In an interview with Variety‘s Mark Malkin, Demie coyly shrugged when asked if she auditioned to play Madonna and went through the boot camp.

Alexa Demie addresses rumors that she's auditioned to play Madonna and shares her favorite Madonna song. https://t.co/RUCrjBRQLl pic.twitter.com/xlebZfrKRG — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2022

“Do you know who Madonna is?” Malkin playfully asked.

“Of course, I know who Madonna is,” Demie replied.

“Have you ever met Madonna?” He asked.

“Yes, I’ve met Madonna,” she replied. “She’s an icon.”

Malkin then proceeds to ask Demie what her favorite Madonna song is. Demie said, “There are so many. I really like this one that maybe not a lot of people know, called ‘I Want You.’ She has an orchestral version that’s amazing.”