Madonna is over four decades into her career a still managing to set massive records. So, past efforts to chronicle her career are now outdated. Although a biopic is reportedly in the works, according to Deadline, fans of the “Like A Prayer” singer could be in for historic hold over.

The outlet revealed that another Madonna documentary, supposedly titled Becoming Madonna, has been green lit with Optomen, the producers of Netlfix’s At Home With The Furys.

Becoming Madonna aims to show off: “A new side to the singer, starting with her as a professional dancer in the late 70s and ending in 1992 as she transformed through the decades.”

The single line description reads: “Chart Madonna’s rise to become the biggest female pop icon in history.”

Sky’s Acting Director of Documentaries and Factual, Hayley Reynolds, shared a statement with the outlet regarding the forthcoming project. “Since her debut in the 80s, Madonna has been a powerhouse in pop music and carved the way for many of today’s most popular artists,” she said. “This film brings a fresh perspective on an enduring icon, and we’re thrilled to be working alongside Optomen to bring her story to Sky audiences.”

An official release date for the documentary has not yet been shared.