Madonna celebrated the 30th anniversary of her groundbreaking book Sex in Miami last week. Last night (December 4), the pop icon released photos from a party at Art Basel where she was joined by Rauw Alejandro and Diplo.

After being out of print for years, Sex was re-issued last week by Saint Laurent Rive Droite. During Art Basel, the luxury brand launched the Sex By Madonna art exhibit where iconic images from the book were put on display. On Thursday night, Madonna was the guest of honor at a party thrown at the exhibit.

Last night, Madonna uploaded photos from the party. She was seen partying with Diplo and Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro. Her NSFW caption captured the spirit of her book Sex.

“S.E.X was great this week,” Madonna wrote in the post. “Thank you all for c*mming.”

S.E.X was great this week…………. Thank you all for cumming. 🏖️ Last day of Exhibition! 🖤. @YSL #anthonyvaccarello pic.twitter.com/d8AoAKm1JX — Madonna (@Madonna) December 4, 2022

In his Instagram stories, Alejandro wrote, “Love you Madonna.” Maybe a collaboration could be in the works between the two artists: Alejandro has previously recorded hits with pop stars like Selena Gomez, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and Alicia Keys. Madonna first dabbled in Latin sounds with “La Isla Bonita” from her 1986 album True Blue. In recent years, she recorded two songs with Colombian singer Maluma. In September, Madonna released a dembow remix of “Hung Up” featuring Dominican artist Tokischa.

