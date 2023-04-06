Maggie Rogers and Zach Bryan have more in common than just their January single, “Dawns.” Bryan sold tickets to his 2023 The Burn Burn Burn Tour via AXS shortly after expressing his distaste for Ticketmaster with All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

Rogers is going one step further for her newly announced Summer Of ’23 Tour.

“in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — i’m going analog,” Rogers tweeted today, April 6. “come buy a ticket like it’s 1965. i’ll be in person selling tix at music hall of williamsburg tomorrow for the forest hills show. see you there !”

in an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — i’m going analog. come buy a ticket like it’s 1965. i’ll be in person selling tix at music hall of williamsburg tomorrow for the forest hills show. see you there ! local box office info here – https://t.co/hkzWcC6ZqI pic.twitter.com/9HEDwjsUiw — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 6, 2023

Rogers attached a photo of a much longer statement, which explains, “There’s a lot of conversation right now about combatting bots and making sure tickets get directly into the hands of fans, and at a reasonable price. Ticketing fees have never been higher and a lot of people, me included, are justifiably frustrated and concerned.”

She later notes, “On Friday [April 7], for one day only, we’re running an in-person pre-sale where you can go directly to your local box office to buy a ticket. There’s a two ticket per person limit, but you can choose any ticket you want — all of the prices and tiers will be available, along with exclusive merch and a special playlist I cooked up just for box office day.”

if you can’t make it in person, online pre-sale begins tuesday. all tickets on sale friday 🌸https://t.co/hkzWcC6ZqI pic.twitter.com/uIyoIu30av — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) April 6, 2023

After tomorrow’s in-person presale, there will be an artist online presale on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The Spotify and venue/local presales are both scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. local time, with the latter extending to Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time, and the public on-sale will begin Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time. All ticketing information can be found here.